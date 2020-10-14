EndSARS: Armed men fired shots at Osun govt secretariat ― Govt

The Osun State government, on Wednesday, warned citizens of the state to be wary of some criminal elements trying to hijack the #EndSARS protest.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration totally supports any expression that does not hurt the people or jeopardise the peace of the state.

“The Government of Osun State is shocked to find out that the #EndSARS Protest in the state has been hijacked by some criminal elements.

“Today, Wednesday, some hoodlums shot into the air several times at the gate of the State Secretariat and held workers hostage for hours. They then drove dangerously through the state capital in unmarked cars.

“Peaceful protest is a fundamental human right of citizens in a democracy, and Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration totally supports any expression that does not hurt the people or jeopardize the peace of the State.

“Unfortunately, elements with ulterior motives and evil intentions have infiltrated the ranks of peaceful protesters of the state.

“We hereby appeal to parents and guardians to keep an eye on their children and wards.

“We do not want these armed people with criminal intents harming the peaceful protesters in the state.

“The government has a responsibility to protect its citizens, and would not fold its hands while hoodlums take over the streets of Osun,” the statement read.

