EndSARS: Angry youths set PDP, APC secretariats, SARS office on fire in Ondo

As the protest against police brutality and unprofessional conduct continued in Ondo State, some suspected angry youths on Wednesday set ablaze the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The office located at Alagbaka Area of the state capital, was torched by the angry youths while many items were destroyed by them.

The incident happened few hours after some of them also invaded the the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) situated at Oyemekun road.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kennedy Peretei who confirmed the incident, said, ” The PDP State Secretariat has been razed down.

“One of the policemen on duty escaped by whiskers but his vehicle was burnt down as well as the coaster bus. This is very unfortunate and a grave danger to our democracy.”

Peretei alleged the APC responsible for the arson saying the incident happened barely three hours after the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) fingered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for setting its secretariat on fire.

Peretei said APC thugs mobilised themselves and set ablaze the PDP State Secretariat in Akure.

He said “There were insinuations that hoodlums who took advantage of the EndSars protest had earlier attacked the APC Secretariat because of Covid-19 palliatives that were stored up there.

“But it is apparent that burning down our Secretariat was a reprisal attack. A very wicked and unprovoked one for that matter.

“All the vehicles parked in the premises were burnt down including a 30 seater coaster bus. Generators and other office equipment were all destroyed”

He said “This to say the least, is most unfortunate and a great threat to democracy in our country. Those who have perpetrated this evil shall have themselves to blame in the fullness of time.

Similarly, the office of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) located along Oda road of Akure, was vandalised by the angry youths who joined the protesters destroying property on the premises of the security agency.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said it was the handiwork of hoodlums among the protesters.

Meanwhile, the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi has appealed to the youths not to engage in wanton destruction of properties and burning of properties while pressing home their demand.

This was contained in statement issued by the monarch Chief Press Secretary, Mr Michael Adeyeye, condemning the killings of innocent and harmless youths at the Lekki toll gate and other parts of the country.

