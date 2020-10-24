EndSARS: Akeredolu lifts curfew in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Friday lifted the 24-hour curfew imposed in the state following the violence and destruction by hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protest in the state.

Akeredolu, in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the decision to lift the curfew was taken after meeting and consultation with security agencies in the state and preliminary assessment of the security situation in the state.

The governor said the approval for the lifting of the curfew became necessary after noticing a relative peace in Akure, the state capital.

The statement stated “The relative peace in the State capital, Akure appears very encouraging just as the people’s resolve, especially the youths, not to allow brigandage under any guise is equally palpable.

“It is, therefore, only normal that law-abiding residents are allowed to go about their legitimate businesses.

“Government, however, emphasises the need for all to be vigilant and law-abiding.

“This is more so, that security agencies deployed to strategic areas of the State capital are under strict directives to enforce law and order for the enforcement of permanent peace.”

