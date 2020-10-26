EndSARS: Akarigbo of Remo sues for peace, promises traditional rulers interface with govt, stakeholders

As normalcy gradually returns to the country after weeks of protests, the Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi on Monday sued for peace and order.

He said the peace would enable traditional rulers to engage necessary stakeholders, most especially government at all levels on the measures to tackle issues that triggered by protests.

In a press statement forwarded to the Tribune Online, Oba Ajayi said the Remo Traditional Council is saddened by the unfortunate event that recently occurred at Lekki toll gate, Lagos State.

According to the statement, “our hearts go to all who have lost loved ones and others who are currently nursing various injuries as well as those that have suffered financial losses emotional trauma caused by the incident.

“We pray to God to console and comfort those who are grieving their loved ones, restore the injured to good health and uplift all those that have suffered losses.

“We hereby appeal for calm from our people to allow stakeholders, most especially our traditional institutions to continue to engage government at different levels on the urgent need to tackle all issues that have given rise to the present situation.

“Finally, we acknowledge with gratitude the maturity and patience of Remo youths which has led to relative peace in Remo land,” the statement concluded.

