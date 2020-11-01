EndSARS: Abuja road users beg Police, FRSC, VIO, others to return to work over gridlock

As traffic gridlock continues to bit harder in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as a result of the absence of traffic management personnel, some road users have appealed to the officers to return to their duty posts with a view to ensuring easy movement in the territory.

It will be recalled that traffic personnel from agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Police, Department of Road Traffic Services (VIO) and others abandoned their beats due to hoodlums who hijacked peaceful protest of #EndSARS in Abuja and other parts of the country.

President, Road Users Development Network of Nigeria, Dr John John Uket, who made this clarion call during a one-day national dialogue on traffic management at the weekend in Abuja, said renewed severe traffic situation in Abuja and Lagos was as a result of the absence of road traffic personnel who have left the roads unattended to for the fear of the mayhem of the recent uprisings.

According to him: “In the spirit of nationhood and patriotism, we want to kindly appeal to you all to let bygone be bygone and forge a new page in our nation’s history.

“For all the traffic officers who are still feeling hurt, we the road users, both motorists and commuters, say sorry for the actions of the hoodlums as we hope that such hoodlums will be brought to justice soon.” He assured.

Dr Uket, therefore, condemned in strong term the burning of public facilities by the hoodlums, particularly mass transit buses and called for an investigation into the matter.

Responding, Chairman, FCT Administration on Traffic Management Team, Comrade Ikharo Attah, said his men remained on the road, doing their routine job during the EndSARS protest until it was highjacked by hoodlums when the officers had to seek their safety, leaving the roads blocked and unsafe for the public.

He lamented a situation where traffic personnel were attacked and the people were cheering them up, instead of appealing to them to stop the act.

According to him, they were our brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers, and have families so they did not deserve to be attacked in that manner.

“We want to be on the road and do our routine job. We don’t want to die. When people are stirred up against us, we get scared. The public should support us.” He appealed.

