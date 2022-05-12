Ending GBV in Kwara, Nigeria requires collective efforts ― Hussain

A Senior Technical Advisor at Development Research and Project Centre (DRPC), Taibat Hussain, has said that ending gender-based violence (GBV) in Kwara State and in Nigeria requires the collective efforts of Nigerians, government, and civil society organisations.

She recently said this, in Ilorin, during the launching of the Kwara Gender-Based Violence Action Project, tagged ‘StamPOutGBV in Kwara’ with support from the Global Youth Mobilization.

Hussain laminated that despite several interventions and advocacy by government institutions and civil society groups to draw attention to the cases of GBV in Nigeria, and Kwara State, in particular, the cases keep growing.

“What is more worrisome and saddening is the fact many of the perpetrators go unpunished,” she said. “And, it is now time to take action.”

As part of the project, she said the Rising Child Foundation will organise a broad-based training for 25 selected young women that will be regarded as GBV Champions.

Hussain stated that the women will be educated on GBV and its implications on society, trained on how to use social media – majorly Twitter – to advocate GBV-related issues, and what they can do to curb the spread of GBV in their respective communities.





She also stated that, at the end of the training, they will create a Kwara Gender Action Group that will comprise participants at the training.

She added that the group will work in local communities across the state to create awareness on GBV issues, track and report cases of violent abuse against women, and advocate redress for victims and punishment for the offenders.

“Our GBV champions will also carry out sustained awareness on GBV across senior secondary schools in Kwara State while creating a pipeline for safe reportage of GBV cases,” she said.

In addition to this, Hussain said they will embark on a market drive, organise radio shows; reach out to communities and religious leaders, and other relevant stakeholders to create awareness of GBV.

She added that they will also seek their support and cooperation towards the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

”To ensure the success of this project, we are humbly soliciting the support of the state and other relevant bodies,” Hussain said. “We are also open to collaboration with other civil society groups working on GBV issues in Kwara State.”

