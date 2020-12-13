Endeavour to fulfil your divine mandate, Bakare tells Christians

The Senior Pastor, Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has urged all Christians to endeavour to fulfill their divine mandate.

Bakare, who was represented by Elder Olabode Adekanye, gave this charge during the 10th year anniversary of the C&S Unification Church held recently in Lagos.

Pastor Bakare said that one only seeks to bring good news to everyone one come across having at heart the divine mandate.

He added that there is an opportunity to wipe out sins having achieved the fulfillment of divine mandate.

While fulfilling the divine mandate, the Senior Pastor said that there are three pertinent questions to be asked in the fulfillment of one’s divine mandate-what has God called me for? How does my calling fit into the overall plan of God’s purpose? and what are the means by which it can be accomplished?

He explained that the gift of life is an enviable gift and one must fulfill one’s mandate because it has been bought at a price, adding that it is a life assignment.

Pastor Tunde further explained that there is need to turn to God if divine mandate is to be fulfilled.

He concluded saying “Never forget that the owner of the harvest will come for is harvest one day but I am praying that you won’t come to earth in vanity,” he said.

