End of Flood: FCT unblocks slip road at Galadimawa

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), on Thursday, unblocked a road slip at Galadimawa Interchange, after four months of diversion to ensure the safety of lives and properties during the rainy season.

The acting Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FEMA, Mrs. Florence Wenegieme, while unblocking the road, explained the mitigative measure had saved the lives and properties of the FCT residents.

She said that the agency decided to unblock the road after the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted that the rains within the FCT were over this year and “we are now into the dry season.”

Wenegieme, however, said that it was just a prediction by NiMET, adding that residents should not assume that the agency said that it would no longer rain again this year.

”You will recall some years back we always had serious flooding at this location and we lost several lives here.

“That is why since 2020, we decided to be blocking this road every year during the rainy season, especially when the rains become very heavy, so, today we are here to unblock the slip road from Games Village heading towards Galadimawa Interchange popularly known as Galadimawa Roundabout.

”The road was blocked for the past four months because of the terrestrial rainfall that occurred this year. After the rainy season, it is right to unblock the road. And because of these singular mitigative measures that we took, we did not lose a single life at this location this year,” she said.

Wenegieme said that besides blocking the road, the agency put additional mitigative measures all over the FCT to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

She said the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, gave the directive to the agency to ensure that all obstructions on waterways were removed.

”These were part of the mitigative measures put in place by FEMA, which is why for the past three years, we did not record a single loss of life, especially this year nothing happened at this location and other flood-prone locations in the territory,” she said.

Similarly, Wenegiemem led a team of agency officials, local divers volunteers and vanguards to open another road that was barricaded by the agency at the peak of raining season in Dogon Gada at Lokogoma district.

She explained that prior to the intervention of the agency, several lives were lost in the area due to flash floods, the director used the medium to call on FCT residents to be safety conscious as the dry season sets in.

Responding, the Community Head of Dogo Gada, Mr. Kanpani Irimiya, thanked the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the agency for the preventive measures put in place to save lives and properties in the area.

