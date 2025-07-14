‘End of an era’, Dogara, Sultan, Marwa mourn Buhari

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), have mourned the death of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Dogara stated this in a condolence message he signed in reaction to the death of Buhari.

He wrote that, “I received with shock the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this Sunday evening.

“He was a patriot and a nationalist who not only believed in, but worked all his life for the unity of Nigeria.

“He fought in the Civil War to preserve the unity of the country as a military officer and later Head of State.

“When I was elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives just a few days after he was inaugurated as President in June 2015, though not an outcome he had anticipated, he nonetheless accepted the outcome and worked with us as a father and leader.

“His death at this material time is a huge loss to Nigeria and Nigerians. We needed his elderly wisdom, counsel and experience to navigate these challenging times as a country, but we cannot question the creator and giver of life.

“I pray God to give Hajiya Aisha Buhari, his children and the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and may God forgive his shortcomings.”

On his part, the Sultan of Sokoto has mourned the passing of Buhari, describing his death as “the end of an era.”

The Sultan said this in an official statement released by his media team, saying that the death of the former president being end of an era, underscored the significant contributions he made towards nation-building and his unwavering belief in the traditional institution as a pathway to achieve a Nigeria characterised by peace, unity, and prosperity.

The monarch described the late Buhari as a great Nigerian leader, endowed with the qualities that commanded respect both before, during, and after his tenure as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to Sultan, the late president’s legacy of leadership, rooted in truth, patriotism, and national integrity, will resonate in the minds of not only the present generation but those yet to come, saying that history will continue to acknowledge the late leader’s contributions to society.

Reflecting on Buhari’s impactful tenure, the Sultan recalled that Buhari, as then Military Head of State, introduced discipline through the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) mantra, adding that as Federal Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, he was instrumental in establishing the only oil refineries that Nigeria had ever boasted of.

He further recalled that the former president, during his military and presidency times, did his best for the love of the country and humanity, saying that the late leader “will be remembered by all of us who knew him as a leader who came, saw, and conquered.”

“May Allah grant his soul the bliss of the grave and repose his soul in Al-Jannah Firdaus. Amiin,” he prayed.

Also, Marwa described late President Buhari as a “true statesman, patriot, and servant-leader.”

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the NDLEA boss expressed deep sorrow on behalf of himself and his family, mourning the loss of a leader he hailed for his unwavering dedication to national service, integrity, and discipline.

“Former President Buhari will be remembered for his steadfast efforts to restore discipline in governance and his pursuit of security and stability during some of the most challenging periods in our national history,” the NDLEA Chairman noted.

Marwa praised Buhari’s focus on infrastructure development, agricultural reform, and his determination to steer Nigeria toward self-sufficiency.

He described the late leader as a figure who inspired calm amid uncertainty, emphasising his moral discipline, simplicity, and principled approach to leadership.

The NDLEA boss added that Buhari possessed the rare ability to inspire calm amidst uncertainty and to lead with quiet resolve.

“His integrity, simplicity, and personal discipline set him apart”, Marwa said and recalled Buhari’s commitment to a vision of national rebirth.

He also reflected on Buhari’s humility and deep religious faith, calling him “a man of principle, guided by a strong moral compass and a genuine concern for the well-being of ordinary citizens.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who led Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, will be remembered for his contributions to national development and public service.

