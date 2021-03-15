End incessant attacks in North, PTA president urges FG, states

The National President of the Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, has appealed to state governments as well as the Federal Government to end the incessant attacks of schools in the country, particularly in the Northern region.

Danjuma made the call during an interview with the journalists in Kaduna on Monday.

He stressed that there is a need for Federal Government-controlled security forces like the police, military, civil defence, and para-military to halt the activities of bandits.

According to him, the incessant attacks are a big threat to education in the region especially those residing in rural communities.

“We condemn in totality all the activities of bandits, kidnappers and terrorists attacking our schools.

“We want the government to secure all our schools. Our schools have become easy targets. They are no longer safe. This must stop.”

He said since the kidnapped of Chibok Girls, to Dapci, Katsina, Niger, and now Kaduna, insecurity challenges have heightened and caused a serious set back to the North.

“Can you imagine the kidnappers of the College of Forestry and Mechanization are still demanding N500m ransom before they can release the students.

“This afternoon, we had another bad and shocking news that gunmen abducted some primary school pupils, including teachers in Birnin-Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State. Where are we going?” he queried.

“We appealed to the Federal Government to help us bring to an end the insecurity challenges that are now affecting our educational system.”

