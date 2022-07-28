End bloodletting, kidnapping, new CAN President charges Buhari

The newly elected President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to end killings, kidnapping and insecurity bedevilling the country.

Reverend Okoh said this, on Thursday, while making his acceptance speech at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

The new CAN President will succeed the outgone President of the Christian Apex body, Reverend Dr Samson Ayokunle.

While commending President Buhari for his efforts in tackling insecurity, Reverend Okoh said the government can do more by adopting modern technologies to save lives and properties.

“Fellow leaders, Elders, brothers and sisters, before I end this speech while thanking the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), for his efforts to combat terrorism and banditry, I would like to appeal to His Excellency to end the bloodletting, kidnapping and general insecurity in all the geo-political zones of the country. I believe that government can do more to secure lives and property given all the modern technology within its reach.

Speaking further he said his emergence as the substantive President of CAN from one of the blocs that never had a shot at the Presidency, attests to the commitment of the Organization to pull together the resources from various traditions of the Church of Christ in Nigeria for more effective participation in Nation Building.

“We are coming in at the time that all of us in the Christian faith believe that some section of political leaders are not sensitive to the diverse nature of our population when certain decisions are being made.

He said many Christians feel and have the genuine fear that there is a deliberate plan to remove the Christian faith from the scheme of things and make us second-class citizens in Nigeria.

“Whatever happens, no matter how many times our sensibilities are insulted, we must resolve to make a positive impact on the political, economic and social systems of our dear nation.

“For us to remain relevant, therefore, the first step is to increase our efforts to work towards Christian Unity and mutual understanding among the denominations of the Church in Nigeria.

“We may have our individual visions about what we think CAN should be and be doing but we really need to take a closer look at the reasons why CAN was formed in the first place.





“We must be seen to walk and work together now more than any other time; we must speak with one voice; and we must make ourselves available for the work of this one umbrella association that God gave to us, particularly at a time like this. We should pull our material resources together as the early Apostles did to be able to equip CAN to fully make the necessary impact.

He charged Christian leaders to maintain the dignity of the Church in Nigeria and their dignity as leaders in their relationships with others.

When we show integrity, honesty and contentment, then we would be taken more seriously when we engage others.

