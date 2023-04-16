Gospel singer and music evangelist, Deola Jewel, has a unique style of worship ministry that draws attention to her anytime she grabs the microphone. With a number of hit singles to her credit and a couple of albums, Jewel, in this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO, shares the story of her encounter with God, among other issues.

You have been involved in gospel music for a long time; tell us about the first thing that influenced your music decision?

The first thing that influenced my decision to pursue gospel music was my love for God and my desire to use my talent to praise Him and inspire others to do the same. I grew up in a Christian home and singing in the choir was always a big part of my life. As I got older and developed a personal relationship with God, I felt a strong calling to use my gift of music to spread His message.

You are an ordained music evangelist and you are also a gospel singer. How do you manage to cope with all the commitments you are involved in?

Managing my commitments as a music evangelist can be challenging at times, but I have learnt to prioritise and stay organised. I have a supportive team around me, including my family, who understands the demands of my work and help me balance everything. Most importantly, I rely on God’s strength and guidance to help me stay focused and committed.

The gospel music industry in Nigeria is going through a transformational phase with the help of technology and streaming platforms; do you really think technology has been a blessing to the body of Christ?

Technology has definitely been a blessing to the body of Christ, including the gospel music industry in Nigeria. With the advent of social media and streaming platforms, it’s easier than ever to reach a global audience and share our message of hope and faith. With the rise of social media and streaming platforms, gospel music can now reach people in remote areas who may not have had access to it before.





Looking at how far you have come in the ministry, what comes to mind when you see how secular artistes seem to be taking the shine off some of you in the gospel industry?

I don’t see it as a competition between gospel and secular artistes. We all have different messages and purposes and I believe that as long as we are spreading positive and uplifting messages, then we are fulfilling our purpose. However, it’s important for gospel artistes to continue to strive for excellence and relevance in their music so that the message can continue to impact lives positively and I trust that God will use us all to pass across His message to the people.

Talking about gospel music, do you think there is more dedication to the industry from some of the practitioners?

I believe that dedication to the gospel music industry varies among practitioners, just like in any other industry. Some are fully committed to spreading the message of Christ through their music, while others may be more focused on personal gain. It’s important for us as artistes to stay true to our calling and remember the purpose behind our music.

I mean we see how some of them try to infuse other styles and genres into their ministry, is this what gospel music stands for?

I actually enjoy both singles and albums, but I have released more singles recently because it allows me to share new music more frequently and stay connected with my audience. As a result, the message in each song can be easily received by the audience, as each song enjoys its own well deserved spotlight.

How much support do you get from your husband to get your job done?

I am blessed to have a very supportive husband who understands my calling and is always willing to support me in any way he can. He encourages me, prays for me and helps me with some of the tasks that come with my ministry. I am grateful for his support.

What do you think has not really helped your career to peak at the level you want?

I believe that every artiste’s career journey is unique and there are many factors that can impact success. For me, it’s been a combination of factors such as exposure, resources and opportunities. However, I trust that God’s timing is perfect and I will continue to work hard and stay faithful to my calling.

Do you think being a gospel artiste places a constraint on the level you would have gone?

Fulfilling my calling as a gospel minister is the greatest privilege of my life, so being a gospel artiste does not place a constraint on how far I can go in my career. In fact, I believe that with God, all things are possible and I am determined to reach my full potential in my music ministry.

If you were not into gospel music, which other genre would you have embraced?

If I were not into gospel music, I would probably embrace R&B or soul music. I love music that touches the soul and inspires emotion. That’s why my slogan is music from the deep and searching one’s soul deeply, both spiritually and physically, to write songs that are inspiring and deeply relatable to many.

How hard has it been for you promoting your songs in Nigeria and beyond?

The truth is that promoting my music has been challenging, especially in Nigeria due to geographical limitations. However, I have been able to leverage social media and online platforms to reach a wider audience, both locally and internationally.

Has money been a hindrance in pushing this ministry for you?

Money can be a hindrance in any career and gospel music is no exception. However, God has been faithful and I believe that if I stay committed to my calling and continue to trust in God’s provision, He will make a way for me to fulfill my purpose. I trust that God will always provide the resources I need to fulfill my calling.

If you meet God one on one today, what are the three things you would ask him to do for you?

If I were to meet God one on one today, the three things I would ask Him to do for me would be to give me wisdom and guidance in my life and ministry, to bless my family and loved ones and to bless everyone who listens to my music.

You have a face that appeals, how do you cope with advances from the opposite sex despite being married?

As a married woman, it is important to set boundaries and communicate them clearly with anyone who shows any unwanted advances towards me. I make it clear that I am committed to my marriage and do not entertain any inappropriate behaviour. Also, my faith in God helps me to stay focused on my purpose and not be swayed by the distractions that come my way.

Tell us about your biggest encounter with God and how it left you hooked on Him?

My biggest encounter with God was on my eighth birthday. I got a gift which was a Bible from a lovely woman who attended. I had access to many Bibles but that was my very first one that had my name on it, so it was special to me. I enjoy reading, so I was so excited that I would have a big book to read through. So after the party, I got a flashback memory of movie scenes where adults held their Bible and knelt to pray, so I wanted to replicate that image. I knelt down, opened my new bible and tried to pray…but I had an encounter with God (a figure in white who loved me so much, I felt so light and happy in his presence) He told me many things about my future. I came out of the experience sweating and crying. I still remember that voice till date. And since then, I have been sold out to God.This encounter left me feeling hooked on God.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE