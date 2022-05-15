Encomiums, tributes as Ogundola retires as zonal superintendent

It was a day of honour for the pioneer Zonal Superintendent of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Ilu-Iyanu zone, Pastor Gabriel Ogundola when dignitaries, church authorities, followers and associates joined his family to celebrate his retirement and thanksgiving service.

The event held last Saturday at the church’s headquarters, Bayo Adeyemo, Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos, reflected the great impact of the cleric in the expansion of the gospel and populating the kingdom in his active 42 years in the vineyard.

The church came alive when people shared various testimonies and eulogised the cleric through tributes on his impactful life, commitment to God’s work, passion for church expansion, humility, discipline and service to God.

Tribune church gathered that under his leadership as the pioneer pastor of the CAC Ilu-Iyanu zone, the one branch church became a zone with many districts and branches.

In his remarks, Pastor Ogundola, appreciated all and sundry who contributed to the success of his retirement service, just as he noted that the secret of his success in the vineyard was as a result of his dedication to serving God wholeheartedly. He also charged people to move closer to God as He is the only comforter and refuge.

