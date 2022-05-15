Encomiums, tributes as Ogundola retires as zonal superintendent

Church News
By Seyi Sokoya
Ogundola
From left, District Superintendent, Pastor Adesuyi; District Superintendent, Pastor Adewoyin; Oniwaya DCC Zonal Superintendent, Pastor Akintunde Agun; Pastor Gabriel Ogundola; Pastor Omoniyi; Pastor C. O. E Oluwatomisin, Ilu-Iyanu Zonal Superintendent, Pastor Olumide Iyiola and Pastor Ileri Kayode, during the retirement and thanksgiving service of Pastor Ogundola, at CAC Ilu-Iyanu zone headquarters, Bayo Adeyemo, Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos, recently. Photo: Seyi Sokoya.

It was a day of honour for the pioneer Zonal Superintendent of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Ilu-Iyanu zone, Pastor Gabriel Ogundola when dignitaries, church authorities, followers and associates joined his family to celebrate his retirement and thanksgiving service.

The event held last Saturday at the church’s headquarters, Bayo Adeyemo, Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos, reflected the great impact of the cleric in the expansion of the gospel and populating the kingdom in his active 42 years in the vineyard.

The church came alive when people shared various testimonies and eulogised the cleric through tributes on his impactful life, commitment to God’s work, passion for church expansion, humility, discipline and service to God.

Tribune church gathered that under his leadership as the pioneer pastor of the CAC Ilu-Iyanu zone, the one branch church became a zone with many districts and branches.

In his remarks, Pastor Ogundola, appreciated all and sundry who contributed to the success of his retirement service, just as he noted that the secret of his success in the vineyard was as a result of his dedication to serving God wholeheartedly. He also charged people to move closer to God as He is the only comforter and refuge.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Church News

Abiodun, Ezekwesili, Somefun, Iluyomade, others celebrate late Pastor Dare Adeboye’s…

Church News

Nigeria’s last seven years a waste —Cleric

Church News

Economic recession: Archbishop Okubadejo charges FG on need to improve power supply

Church News

Sanwo-Olu commends Lagos Catholic church for prioritising elderly priests’ welfare

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More