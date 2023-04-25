The ex- boyfriend of actress Empress Njamah, Nicholas Jack Davies, also known as George Wade, has been arrested.

According to the Liberian National Police, over 20 Liberian women complained about the suspect.

The Liberian police revealed this in a live broadcast shared on the agency’s Facebook page on Monday following his arrest.

The police chief said, “The notorious scammer has been arrested severally, investigated, and charged to court, but he comes out and repeats the offence he was charged with.

“Regards to our current arrest, there have been several complaints filed against the suspect of which the suspect has victimised over 20 females.

“The 39-year-old abscond with his victim’s bags, gold, phones and other expensive materials. He was arrested at the Miami beach while trying to victimise other females.

“There was prior information that the suspect carried out the same act in Nigeria with a female actress who felt a victim of his scamming operation.

“He is currently investigated at the central headquarters.”

