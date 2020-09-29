Empowerment of farmers crucial to attaining food security —Folarin

SENATOR representing Oyo Central senatorial district, Senator Teslim Folarin, has said that one of the strategies to increasing food production in Nigeria is to empower farmers with requisite skills in modern agricultural practices.

Speaking at a three-day training programme in modern agricultural techniques for 50 youth in the Oyo Central district in Ibadan on Monday, Senator Folarin said that concentration must be on modern agricultural techniques if agriculture is to be used for development of the state.

The lawmaker, who said that failure of agricultural policies for addressing developmental challenges in the country had been the lopsidedness of efforts on modern agricultural techniques, added that value addition must be put in place to complement agricultural production activities.

He said that the training programme was part of activities to revamp economy in the senatorial district and Oyo state in general, adding that increasing agricultural production would be targeted for poverty alleviation, job creation, food security and improved livelihood.

Folarin, who said that dwindling oil revenue including negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had made economic diversification of non-oil sector expedient, saying that agriculture remains sustainable venture to address socio-economic development.

Also speaking during the event, the principal consultant of Synergy Impact Consultants Limited, Lanre Babalola, said that inadequate knowledge on modern agricultural techniques had caused low return on annual investment to farmers, reduced internally generated revenue, low family income and created food scarcity.

He also said that the aim of the training programme was to broaden skills and knowledge of the selected participants in area of good agricultural practices, “with concentration on use of modern agricultural techniques for an enhanced food production.

“Moreover, conscientious effort has to be employed to ensure that our farmers are kept abreast on contemporary ways of practising agriculture and simple adherence to the basics of good agricultural practices are followed.

“It is my wish that our partner, the Nigerian Stored Product Research Institute (NSPRI), which is contributing to the development of farmers for an enhanced food productivity and sustainability, will lay emphasis on the sustainability of the project by extending it to other farmers in the state”, he said.

The representative of the participants, the class captain, Chief Sunday Adewale, commended the facilitator, Senator Teslim Folarin, for the training programme, calling on the consultant to make itself available for counsel and guidance on their farming and agribusiness activities.

