Empowerment: IFAD distributes starter packs to rural youth, women in Taraba

The International Funds for Agricultural Development (IFAD)’s Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), on Thursday, distributed stater packs to 40 rural youth and women trained in various income-generating enterprises in Jalingo.

Tribune Online reports that the training and distribution were done through VCDP’s Rural Youth and women Enterprise Model Business Training.

Mr Jonah Yavala, the Acting State Programme Coordinator (SPC), while distributing the items to the beneficiaries, noted that the main goals of VCDP were to eradicate poverty and enhance food security in Nigeria.

Yavala, who congratulated the beneficiaries on their successful completion of training, warned them against attempt to sell the items.

“These starter packs you are receiving today after your training are meant to change your economic fortune for the better.

“You are therefore expected to put them to maximum use to make the Federal, Taraba Government and IFAD proud and nobody should think of selling them,” he said.

Mrs Altine James, the Rural Institutions, Gender and Youth Mainstreaming Officer explained that VCDP had moved to add value to rice and cassava for the benefit of the people.

According to her, the programme has just finished training 200 youth and women on 22 income-generating enterprises under rice and cassava production, processing, packaging and marketing.

“We train the youth and women in agro-inputs production, rice flower production, spraying, extruding, sealing among others,” she said.

James commended the SPC, Mr Irimiya Musa, and all other VCDP staff in the state for their commitment towards the endless success stories from the programme.

Mrs Evelyn Vakkai of Mile Six cluster group, one of the beneficiaries thanked the Federal, Taraba government and IFAD for the result-oriented collaboration that was impacting positively on their lives.

Vakkai pledged the commitment of the beneficiaries to work hard to change their economic fortune and help others in the near future.

Our correspondent reports that items distributed included extruding machines, gas cylinders, generators, sealing machines among others.

