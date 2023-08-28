In the past few weeks, I have in this column, been recommending different strategies for maximum performance in the workplace. In this article, I will take a deeper dive into the fundamentals of maximum performance, a very critical necessity in these challenging times.

Let me quote John C. Maxwell before I proceed. He said, “Nothing is as hard as it looks; everything is more rewarding than you expect; and if anything can go right it will (definitely), and at the best possible moment.”

For instance, nobody thought there was another way to provide hot meals other than the stove or the oven. But this system of assumption or the paradigm changed and with the push of few buttons (and in seconds) hot food could be served in a cool container known as the microwave.

The workplace must function optimally and great goals must be achieved but, all problem solving abilities and efforts must be fully utilised. There must be collaboration and synthesis. Every Fundamental must “fall into line” and be unlocked. Leaders must not just focus on the employees they like or the “favourites.” Every employee must compulsorily be acquainted with company’s plans, problems, initiatives and future plans. Sun Tzu, the strategist and philosopher, in his book “The Art of War” said the fair and virtuous leader must “push and pull all units to win the war.”

Individual employees are the primary collective for performance improvement. The focus should not only be on the leadership team. This category of staff has in-depth experience with the real work. They have insight and can identify “costly” gaps as well as areas for improvement and innovation. They constitute the foundation of value delivery and greatness. Elon Musk said the workplace must be “all-inclusive.” “The primary resources must combine very well with the secondary resources,” he added.

There is therefore an urgent need for leaders in this prevalent environment of “knowns and unknowns” to deliberately move this category of staff from being isolated individuals to active contributors. They must not be locked within their potential abilities. Let us rescue them from being passive contributors. They need to be fired up, charged up and rejuvenated. They must have a shift in mindset. A chaotic work environment is usually the result of indolence, bootlicking and sycophancy.

These seemingly isolated individuals can surely be transformed into a rich, influential and valuable resource. They should drive significant performance improvements and the culture of progress as well as constant or “non-stop” breakthroughs. They are, and must be, contributors to excellence and growth.

Individual employees should be the centre and action points of desirable and practical customer-centric culture. They are the customer champions and conduits of seamless flow of innovation and breakthroughs.

David Rooke and William Torbut, both developmental psychologists, pointed out that leaders should transform the individual employee and make him perform maximally by changing his “internal action logic,” that is, the way he presently interprets the work environment. This can be done with the assurance that his “power and safety is in no way being challenged or jeopardised.” He must understand and appreciate the fact that it is in his interest that performance is improved and goals achieved.

Individual employees must be recognized as trusted associates and leaders in their own right. Show respect for their opinions and feedbacks. Commend them when they “expose” gaps, generate leads and provide first-hand process knowledge advice. They must be encouraged to be positive and to always showcase their knowledge and also proffer solutions even when mistakes are made. We must appreciate the fact that they are better positioned as frontline workers, to guarantee customer confidence that could lead to customer retention and lasting great relationship. Let us show them constant empathy and encourage them to promote passionate commitment to organisation’s values because they would (when sincerely committed) tell the story better and with great credibility.

They must be made to have a profile shift and stop being opportunistic. They should stop focusing on personal wins. Individual employees must have the conviction that the organization and colleagues are not opportunities to be exploited. Their profile must therefore, shift from being characterised by mistrust, egocentrism and manipulation.





They are valued and critical stakeholders in the organisation, so they should be telling themselves: “I have the responsibility to do it right. I will always diligently see to the solution of internal and external customers’ needs and problems. I will identify and voice out loopholes, gaps and opportunities. I understand the beneficial values of company’s products and services, so I am sufficiently equipped to make useful contributions. My passion and commitment make me an effective and consistent value-delivering employee.”

Leadership that would affirm value as a priority must progressively work with this category of associates in order to inspire the expected level of greatness in the workplace. No member of the workforce must be left behind in the effort to promote great and desirable value-adding attitudes and behaviours. The organisation’s value stick must clearly showcase a value-rich environment that is consistently raising productivity to its greatest height and value. There must be skillful mobilisation of every available energy and this must be channeled to very remarkable growth and performance.

The desire to maximise the value of every function must be pursued vigorously and achieved with relentless efforts and determination. Let us rev-up every associate with creative coaching and mentorship. Employees must be transformed into influential leaders that are consistently pursuing greatness and resilience. Our organisations must be the citadel of highly impactful individuals and teams. Consistent inner drives must be imbibed, improved upon and fostered.

We should stop driving our organisations with “parking brakes” or self-imposed limitations. Every available resource must be skillfully focused on the tasks and responsibilities. My advice is that as leaders we must pay close attention to the “signs.” All those retreating instead of moving forward, should be encouraged to adjust quickly and face where the trophy is.

