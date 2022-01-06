Employ wisdom, patience to strengthen APC’s unity, Sanwo-Olu tells reconciliation committee

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, tasked the All Progressive Congress National Reconciliation Committee led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu to deploy wisdom, patience to resolve differences and strengthen the party’s unity in their assignment.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this charge when the Committee paid him a courtesy visit at his Marina Residence, saying there was need for patience and wisdom to enable the party to come together and resolve its issues collectively as the committee given the party’s popularity, would be meeting different people with different ideas and expectations.

The governor, while noting that the assignment and terms of reference of the committee speak to the real essence of the constitution and the party politics, however, expressed the hope that the outcomes of these interventions would be very fruitful, given the calibre of eminent Nigerians and members of the party that had been drawn together.

“People might have different expectations and different ways in which things need to run in their various states and so I believe that the assignment and terms of reference of the committee speak to the real essence of the constitution and the real essence of party politics and participations that indeed we might have differences but in those differences, we should be able to sit together and iron out our differences and resolve.

“And like I have said, given the calibre of eminent Nigerians and members of our party that has been drawn together, am certain that the outcomes of these interventions that you have taken up will be very fruitful,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

“We need ourselves, we need to ensure that what we see that has brought us together will continue to reunite us and so I will only just plead that wisdom, patience is applied and that for everyone you will be meeting to see the essence and the benefits of ensuring that a high reconciliation committee like this, it’s a very important assignment and there is nothing that cannot be resolved,” he added.

Adamu, earlier in his remark, said that though the state had no issues since the committee didn’t receive any petition to justify there was disunity, the visit, according to him, was to further strengthen the existing unity of the ruling party in the state.

He described the state of affairs as encouraging, and commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team for having been to “advance the interest of the very complex party membership in Lagos.”

“We appreciate the reception of his Excellency. I am happy and I speak for the members of the committee. There are no petition, we are all family, there is no strain and no complaint of anything regarding the relationship between the media and stakeholders.

“This is encouraging and this kind of state of affairs does not just come by accident, it goes to show the extent to which his Excellency and his team have been able to manage the party’s affairs in the state, how they have been able to advance the interest of the very complex party membership in Lagos. We commend you, the people, particularly party members,” Adamu said.

