Tears rolled out in quantum on the eyelids of residents of Iwo, Osun, and other sympathisers who trooped out in hundreds including the theatre practitioners to witness the entombment of an outstanding Actor, Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri in the ancient town on Saturday.

The sympathisers who couldn’t control their emotions were drenched with tears to mourn the departed soul.

The body of the deceased which arrived at his residence in the Agbowo area of the town at 11 am in an ambulance, attracted the large presence of sobbers and mourners who wept uncontrollably

However, his body was eventually lowered into the mother earth before 1 pm after Islamic rites were performed by Muslim clerics.

Speaking with newsmen, an immediate past governor of Association of Nigeria Theater Art Practitioners in Osun State, Toyin Olaiya said, Oyebamiji took ill while on location, working.

“Sisi Quadri was indisposed and admitted at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, where he eventually gave up ghost on Friday.

“I discovered him (late Quadri). He joined my group in 1996. It was shocking hearing of his death. I was told he took ill and was brought back from location earlier this week. That is not new to us as theatre practitioners. People can become ill and get treated.

“When I heard of his illness, I told some of his contemporaries that trained under me to visit him. I was told he has been moved to a private medical facility in Iwo for treatment. I never thought it would result to death.”

Olaiya, the leader of the first theatre group that Sisi Quadri joined in Iwo, ho to be said, it never occured to him that end was near for the deceased when news of his illness was relayed to him.