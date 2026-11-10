Emmy Kasbit celebrates Nigerian craftsmanship with ‘Threads of Her’ at Lagos Fashion Week 2026

Nigerian fashion house Emmy Kasbit presented its Spring/Summer 2027 collection, Threads of Her, on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at an offsite showcase in Ikoyi, Lagos, as part of Lagos Fashion Week 2026. The presentation brought together notable personalities and members of Nigeria’s fashion and creative communities, including actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, fashion creator Angel Obasi (The Style Connaisseur), and fashion influencers Akin and Kiky Faminu.

Inspired by the heritage of Akwete weaving, the collection paid tribute to the generations of women whose skill and dedication have sustained the indigenous textile tradition. Through Threads of Her, Creative Director Emmanuel Okoro explored the stories, knowledge and cultural identity woven into the craft, drawing attention to the women behind the fabric and the importance of preserving their legacy.

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The Spring/Summer 2027 collection translated this heritage into contemporary silhouettes, combining traditional Nigerian handwoven textiles with modern tailoring and influences from Asian design. Standout pieces included a white silk fringed dress, an orange fringed blazer, green tailored suits and lightweight, sarong-inspired trousers. A poncho incorporating two different types of Akwete further demonstrated the collection’s exploration of texture, structure and craftsmanship.

Moving beyond the matching-set aesthetic traditionally associated with the label, the collection introduced individual statement pieces designed to be styled in different ways. The presentation offered guests a fresh perspective on Akwete, demonstrating its versatility and potential within contemporary fashion while maintaining a connection to its cultural origins.

The showcase was met with interest from guests, with the collection’s distinctive use of indigenous textiles and contemporary interpretations of traditional craft standing out. Its presentation also attracted international fashion attention, with Vogue Runway highlighting the collection’s textile choices and evolving design direction.

With Threads of Her, Emmy Kasbit continued its commitment to celebrating African heritage through fashion, placing the women behind traditional craftsmanship at the centre of the narrative. The presentation formed part of Lagos Fashion Week 2026, themed “Crafted: Heritage. Innovation. Circular Futures.”