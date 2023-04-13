Naija FM’s On Air Personality and stand up comedian, EmmCee RNB will host White Money, Harry Song, Ushbebe and others on April 23 at Terra Kulture.

The event tagged ‘High Voltage Doings (HVD) with EmmCee RNB’ promises to entertain guests with comedy, music and ‘doings’ according to the host EmmCee RNB.

Sharing the idea behind the upcoming event, EmmCee RNB said, “People around me have over the years motivated me about going back to stand-up comedy and debuting my very event in Lagos, it’s been five years since I moved to Lagos and in the course of that five years I have been part of organising team for major comedy and music show across the country which was more like an understudy for me. Even way back in the early years of my career, I had organised a lot of shows in the city of Benin from 2011 up till date. So, I just felt it was the right time to have my very own show and stage to let people know that EmmCee RNB is multi-talented”.

With the theme ‘RNB My Responsibility (Tales by Sugar Daddy)’, EmmCee RNB however disclosed that a surprise guest artist will be gracing the event alongside other performers such as Okey Bakassi, Acapella, Efe Warriboy, Eboh bomb, Bow joint, Ajebo Comedian, Ab Jokes, Omini; and musical artists like HarrySong, Kcee, Praiz, Jaywillz, JamoPyper, Logos Olori, Victor AD, Kaptain, Oladips, Bobby Saka among others.

He further thanked the sponsors and partners such as Firepips, Carsplenty and gossipmillTv for their support.