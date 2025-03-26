Emirship tussle: Police assure Kano residents of security ahead Eid-el-fitr

The Kano State Police Command has assured residents of adequate security measures ahead of the upcoming Eid-el-fitr celebrations, particularly the Durbar festivities, of which both Emir Muhammad Sanusi and Emir Aminu Ado Bayero have announced different plans.

The Kano state Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, made this known when he received delegations from the Kano State Coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), led by Dr. Musa Sufi and Ambassador Comrade Ali Hassan Tudun Bayero.

It will be recalled that the groups expressed concerns over potential security threats and called on the police to take all necessary steps to maintain peace.

In response, CP Bakori acknowledged the rising concerns and revealed that intelligence reports indicate plans for parallel celebrations by certain groups, which could escalate tensions and lead to violence.

A statement issued by the police spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, quoted the commissioner as assuring the public that the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, is re-strategizing and making necessary consultations to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

As preparations for the festivities continue, the Commissioner urged residents to prioritize peace, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

The Police Command further called on community and religious leaders to support efforts in maintaining peace, emphasising that unity and stability are crucial for the progress of the state and the nation.

Meanwhile,the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday set aside actions previously delivered against the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Aside from that the appellate court, upon acknowledging the transmission of the case record to the Supreme Court, directed all interested parties to exercise caution, pending the hearing of their appeals at the apex court.

While in an unanimous ruling delivered by a three-member panel of justices, presided over by Justice Biobele Abraham Georgewill, the court accepted the withdrawal of the application filed by the Kano State Government, following the transmission of the record of appeal to the Supreme Court.

During the resumed hearing on the enforcement of its earlier orders, counsel for the Kano State Government, Ibrahim Wangida, informed the court of a notice of appeal filed against the stay of execution issued on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Wangida stated that all necessary legal steps had been taken, including the transmission of the appeal record to the Supreme Court.

By implication, the transmission of the appeal record to the Supreme Court, in line with established legal precedents, operates as a stay of any further action on the Court of Appeal’s ruling of March 14, 2025.

Also, it will be recalled that Justice Abang, on Friday, March 14, 2025, ordered a stay of execution on an earlier judgment that validated the reinstatement of Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The judge also directed all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum, as well as the sheriffs of both the Court of Appeal and the trial court, reverting to the situation before the trial court’s ruling delivered on June 13, 2024, in Suit No. FHC/KN/CS/182/2024.

Dissatisfied with Justice Abang’s ruling, counsel for the Kano State Government, Wangida, argued that the March 14 ruling constituted a grave error in interpreting constitutional provisions.

He maintained that an appeal had already been filed before the Supreme Court.

Responding to the notice of appeal, counsel for the appellant, Abdul Fagge (SAN), did not object, stating that the respondent acted within constitutional provisions.

The Kano State Government reinstated Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano, following the passage of the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024.

The same law deposed Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir, along with four first-class emirs appointed by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Bayero, however, returned and took up residence at the Nassarawa mini palace in Kano under heavy security protection, while legally challenging his removal by the state government.

