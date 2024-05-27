Kano State Government has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing tussle over the throne of the Emir of Kano.

Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, made the call during a press conference at Government House on Monday.

He said Tinubu’s intervention would save the state from descending into chaos.

Gwarzo said that the state is renowned for its peace and stability, despite its political complexities.

The deputy governor urged the president to take necessary steps to prevent the situation from escalating.

He explained that the state government followed due process in the reinstatement of Emir Lamido Sanusi.

The government acknowledged the recent amendments to the Kano State Emirates Law and the ongoing legal challenges.

Gwarzo clarified that the state government was not served with any court order regarding the matter.

According to the deputy governor, his appeal was meant to ensure a peaceful resolution to the controversy and maintain the stability of the state. ( NAN)