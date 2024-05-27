The Kano State Government has said nobody can intimidate it over its decision on the dissolution of the five emirates and reinstatement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, made this known while addressing newsmen in Kano on Monday.

This development follows the signing into law of the amended Kano State Emirate Council Law by the governor on Thursday.

The amended law dissolved the five Emirate Councils and removed the emirs appointed by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2019, paving the way for the re-enthronement of Sanusi.

”The state government took a decision through the proper legal process. Nobody will intimidate us for taking a decision that serves the common good of the people.

”The importance of peaceful coexistence for the state’s progress and political stability is paramount,” he said.

Gwarzo noted that Gov. Abba Yusuf’s administration is committed to restoring the state to its founding principles of peace, justice, equality, tolerance, and hospitality.

He called for unity and forgiveness and encouraged the people to work together towards a harmonious and prosperous Kano State.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE