Emirates Skywards offers elite tier extension until 2022

EMIRATES Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has rolled out new measures to offer its members more support, flexibility, and choice allowing members to retain elite tier status until 2022.

The loyalty programme is one of the first in the world, and first in the region, to offer its members a generous extension on all tier status reviews scheduled for 2021, by an additional 12 months.

With travel restrictions still in place due to COVID-19, Emirates Skywards continues to pioneer new ways to offer its members greater reassurance during this time.

According to the airline: “Emirates Skywards Silver and Gold members with a tier review date prior to 31 December 2021, will have their current tier status extended by an additional 12 months. Emirates Skywards Platinum members with a tier review date prior to 31 December 2021, will also have their current tier status extended by 12 months, in addition to the Gold status of any nominee. As an example, if a member has a current tier review date on 31 March 2021, their new tier review date will be extended to 31 March 2022.”

The loyalty programme has also further extended the validity of any Skywards Miles due to expire since April 2020 until 30 June 2021. Skywards Miles can be redeemed up to 11 months in advance for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on Emirates, flight upgrades, and many more privileges.

“Members can fly Emirates with full confidence as the airline has revised its booking policies to offer customers generous re-booking terms and options. Customers who purchase a ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can change their travel dates or extend the ticket validity for 2 years.”

