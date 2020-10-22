Emirates Skywards celebrates 27 million members

EMIRATES Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and Flydubai, has marked 20 years of excellence, innovation and unmatched rewards as it is also celebrating a milestone of 27million members.

From a million members in 2005, the loyalty programme has increased to 27 million members worldwide in 2020, of which, more than 32,000 are founding members who joined the programme in 2000 and are still active.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Emirates Skywards is offering members double Tier Miles on any flight booked by December 10, for travel until March 31, 2021, while founding members can earn double Tier Miles and double Skywards Miles on any flight booked by December 10, for travel until August 31, 2021.

According to the airline, over the past two decades, the loyalty programme has continued to grow its membership base by offering value and rich, personalized experiences to its members around the world.

The programme has continually invested to diversify its brand partnerships, and utilize innovative digital technology, so that it can offer its members across the globe with more ways to earn and enjoy rewards, conveniently and via new touchpoints.

Emirates Skywards members come from more than 180 countries, including: 3.5 million members in the United Kingdom, 2.7 million in the United States, 2 million in Australia, 1.9 million in India, and 1.9 million in the United Arab Emirates.

Emirates Skywards has expanded its range of partners over the past 20 years to create new, exciting and exceptional value offerings for its diverse membership base. The loyalty programme currently has nearly 200 partners, including: 16 airline partners; more than 100 hotel partners; 33 financial partners, 22 retail and lifestyle partners, seven car rental partners.

