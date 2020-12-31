Emirates SkyCargo sets up world largest COVID-19 vaccines storage

EMIRATES SkyCargo has set up the world’s largest dedicated airside storage and distribution hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Dubai with the capacity to store up to an estimated 10 million doses of vaccine at the 2-8C temperature range at any one point of time.

This came after the cargo giant made another history by flying in COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech to the UAE for the first time for the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The vaccines were transported from Brussels on Emirates flight EK 182 on December 22, 2020, arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 22.15 local time.

With its advanced infrastructure, extensive network and modern all wide-body aircraft fleet, Emirates SkyCargo can transport COVID-19 vaccines rapidly and securely from manufacturing locations to destinations across six continents.

Emirates SkyCargo has already commenced distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from a range of manufacturers and geographies.

Commenting on the development, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Group, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Emirates is proud to be transporting the first batch of Pfizer vaccines for COVID-19 into the UAE for the Dubai Health Authority. Our healthcare ecosystem has played an absolutely critical role in every step of the fight against COVID-19. I would like to thank everyone who has worked unceasingly over the last year to protect the lives of those most vulnerable against the disease”.

