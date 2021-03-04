Emirates SkyCargo partners UNICEF on vaccines distribution

EMIRATES airline has become one of the 10 leading airlines to sign agreements with UNICEF to support the prioritisation of delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, essential medicines, medical devices and other critical supplies to respond to the pandemic.

Emirates agreement with UNICEF formed part of the Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative launched by UNICEF to expedite transportation of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

The Initiative is also expected to act as a global logistics preparedness mechanism for other humanitarian and health crises over the longer term.

The UNICEF Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative has brought together the airlines covering routes to over 100 countries, in support of the COVAX Facility, the global effort aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Based on the COVAX Facility’s indicative distribution and first round allocation plan, 145 countries will receive vaccine doses starting in the first half of 2021, subject to all requirements being met and final allocation plans.

In addition to prioritising shipments of these life-saving supplies, the airlines will take measures such as temperature control and security, while also adding freight capacity to routes where needed. Hence, Emirates SkyCargo has set up a dedicated hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Dubai for the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Commenting on the development, Director of UNICEF Supply Division, Etleva Kadilli declared “We are grateful to these airlines for joining forces with the UNICEF Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative to support the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.”

Emirates Skycargo has extensive EU GDP certified infrastructure in Dubai for transport of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

Emirates SkyCargo is also part of the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance.

