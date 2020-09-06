Emirates resumes flight into Lagos Monday, Abuja Tuesday

Emirates has announced that it will resume passenger services to Lagos on 7 September and Abuja on 9 September in Nigeria.

The resumption of flights to both Nigerian cities takes Emirates’ African network to 13 destinations, as the airline works hard to help its customers travel safely and confidently, implementing industry-leading health and safety measures at all points of the travel journey.

While flights to Lagos will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, flights to/from Abuja will operate as a daily service.

ALSO READ: Nigeria to receive first multifunctional classroom in Africa

According to the airline, “passengers travelling from both cities in Nigeria to the Americas, Europe, Middle East and the Asia Pacific can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Dubai, and customers can stopover or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors”.

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

“From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai is one of the most popular global destinations. In 2019, the city welcomed 16.7 million visitors and hosted hundreds of global meetings and exhibitions, as well as sports and entertainment events. Dubai was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.”

