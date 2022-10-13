Emirates passengers can now watch movies on late Queen Elizabeth, others

Emirates passengers can now watch a host of acclaimed documentaries and movies featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II, Elvis Presley, and The Beatles, on the award-winning ice inflight entertainment system this October.

This package which has been designed to honour some of the iconic figures who have shaped both culture and history throughout the 20th century, came as the airline celebrates its 17th year as the ‘World’s Best Inflight Entertainment’ at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The ice line-up included exclusive brand-new releases such as ‘Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts’ with a touching tribute that charts the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch and longest-serving female head of state in history. This is just as passengers on Emirates flights can access a world-class entertainment library with more than 45 Academy award-winning films, 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment, over 1,500 movies and 1,500 hours of TV, as well as music, podcasts and audiobooks across 40 languages, five channels of live TV including news from BBC, CNN and Sky News Arabia, and two channels with live sports coverage – Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra.

Passengers can also enjoy the critically acclaimed 2022 movie, Elvis, a Baz Luhrmann-directed biographical musical drama, which has already been a huge hit in the box office.

Equally, passengers can also curate their own ice experience before their flight, simply by browsing and pre-selecting movies or TV shows on the Emirates app, which can then be synced to ice the moment they board, maximizing the seamless travel experience.

Music fans can engage in an exploration of one of the world’s most influential bands, Brit rock and roll foursome – The Beatles, in a new documentary.