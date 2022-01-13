Emirates named the world’s safest airline

DUBAI-based flagship carrier, Emirates Airline, has once again been named the world’s safest airline by Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre (JACDEC).

The Middle East carrier ranked first among 25 airlines, outshining global competition with a risk index of 95.05 per cent in a JACDEC survey carried out for aviation magazine, Aero International.

Meanwhile, Emirates’ closest rival KLM scored 93.31 per cent, beating JetBlue’s 91.61 per cent, U.S.-based Delta’s 91.55 per cent, and easyJet’s 91.28 per cent.

On a regional level, Emirates fell behind the UAE’s flag carrier, Etihad Airways which was not included in the global ranking due to its size.

JACDEC had published regional rankings for the first time, to compare airlines within their respective regions. The newly introduced ranking was “primarily due to the changed size ratios, which shifted in favour of many airlines with strong domestic markets such as China or the U.S.,” JACDEC founder, Jan-Arwed Richter explained.

In Europe, KLM secured first place with 93.31 per cent, beating Finnair 93.16 per cent, Air Europa 93.12 per cent, Transavia 92.83 per cent, easyJet 91.28 per cent, and Norwegian 90.95 per cent.

The global aviation sector has sustained the biggest financial losses in its history due to the pandemic’s implications, with nearly $200bn in loss over the past two years, according to IATA.

