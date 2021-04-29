Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials

Emirates has commenced trials of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass – a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information.

The first passengers travelling from Dubai to Barcelona on EK 185 had last week trialled the ‘digital passport’ to verify and share their pre-travel COVID-19 test status with Emirates.

According to the airline: “the trials are a step towards making travel more convenient, enabling travellers to manage COVID-19 related documentation digitally, safely and seamlessly throughout the travel experience. In the future, travellers will also be able to share vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.”

Commenting on the development, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, Adel Al Redha said: “The ability to process passengers’ COVID-19 relevant data for travel digitally will be the way forward. We are pleased to have been pioneers and partner with IATA in trialling this initiative in real-time and soon will be launching other initiatives to further enhance our customer experience.”

The trial which is being done on selected Emirates flights from Dubai to Barcelona and London Heathrow to Dubai presently will soon be expanded to include other routes.

The airline has therefore urged eligible passengers to download the app and enrol for the digital travel pass ahead of their travels while it announced that it had in Dubai partnered with select Prime Health Care labs which are authorized to securely send test results to passengers via the app just as those travelling from the UK can get their test done at select Screen4 labs.

The IATA Travel Pass app will have an integrated registry of travel requirements to enable passengers to find accurate information on travel and entry requirements for all destinations regardless of their itinerary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.