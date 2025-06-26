Emirates Airlines resumes flight operations after Israel-Iran disruption

EMIRATES Airlines has resumed its regular scheduled flights to all destinations after experiencing minimal disruptions due to regional events on Monday.

The disruptions were caused by missiles fired from Iran towards US bases in Qatar and Iraq, affecting commercial air traffic in the region.

Despite the challenges, Emirates’ passengers experienced minimal disruptions to their travel plans, with only a small number of cancellations and some flights taking longer routes due to airspace congestion.

The airline quickly activated its robust contingency and disruption plans, rerouting flights to avoid conflict zones while maintaining operations to unaffected destinations.

Emirates emphasised that the safety of its passengers and crew is its top priority, ensuring that flights are only operated when it’s safe to do so.

The airline successfully served over 1.7 million passengers on more than 5,800 flights across its global network in the past two weeks.

The airline temporarily suspended flights to areas directly impacted by conflict, including Amman, Beirut, Iran, and Iraq, and rerouted flights to avoid conflict zones.

With its commitment to safety and robust contingency plans, Emirates has demonstrated its ability to adapt to rapidly evolving regional developments while prioritising the well-being of its passengers and crew.