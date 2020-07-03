Emir thanks Buhari for nominating subject as Ambassador

The Emir of Mubi in Adamawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmadu has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the ambassador nomination of Hon Kelvin Peter, All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-chairman of Northern zone of the state.

The respected Monarch said he lacks words to use to thank Buhari for considering one of his trusted kinsman for the noble work.

“Mr President, your good intentions of salvaging our dear nation out of the stagnant economic point and rebuilding our bartered relationship with other nations of the world is seen clearly bringing a positive result.

” I’m honoured to tell you I’m most grateful for seeing in one of my kinsmen, Kelvin Peter ability to join the progressive team under your able leadership to change the country’s narrative to the outside world.

“Your Excellency with this wise decision of yours, I’m sure, and no doubt that you have gotten a reliable and dependable team player whose loyalty is never being questioned in any way.

” Thank you, sir! May good health and divine wisdom be yours as a virtue to lead us well in this country.” He said

Peter who is the Garkuwan Fali in the Mubi Emirate, a former Council Chairman of Mubi North is among the 41 ambassadors who have been nominated for an appointment which the Presidency is waiting for their approval by the National Assembly.

Also, the Christian and the Muslim leaders in Mubi local government council have joined the paramount ruler in thanking the president for taken one of their Son for service unto the nation as an Ambassador to be.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Bitrus Kwatri thanked the President for taking one of their own to be an Ambassador of the federal republic, he said it is a big plus and progress to the entire people of Mubi.

He further said Peter has been a true servant of the masses, his ideal way of serving the people over the years has proven that he can serve the country in a larger capacity.

He called on Kevin to truly be a worthy Ambassador to the National, the people of Adamawa state and the Mubi Emirate council.

On his own part the leader of Muslim council of the local government, Ustaz Dan Mama said his joy no knows bound when he heard of the story of Kevin’s nomination as a waiting Ambassador.

“I’m really full of joy and my happiness to the people of Mubi emirate for Buhari to named Peter an Ambassador to be, Mr President thank you for the love you have for us in Mubi and Nigeria which you are selflessly serving.

” Your decision on Peter is our joy, we are grateful, he is our son, we trust him and he can’t fail you because he was tested and trusted,” Dan Mama said.

