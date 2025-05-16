Metro

Emir Sanusi turbans Ganduje’s nephew as village head

The 16th Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi, has turbaned Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s nephew, Jamilu Sani Umar, as the village head of Ganduje in Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area of Kano.

This development is seen as a significant move that demonstrates the Ganduje family’s recognition and acceptance of Emir Sanusi as the legitimate Emir of Kano.

The turbaning ceremony, which was held at the Kofar Kudu palace, was attended by a large crowd from Ganduje, who renewed their loyalty to Emir Sanusi.

The move is also perceived as a shift in the political allegiance of Ganduje and his family, who had previously supported the dethroned 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

A public affairs analyst, Alhaji Bashir Gentle, described Emir Sanusi’s acceptance of Ganduje’s nephew as the new village head as a clear show of statesmanship and wisdom.

Gentle noted that Emir Sanusi’s decision to forgive and accept Ganduje’s family reflects the true spirit of forgiveness and leadership.

The development has sparked questions about why Ganduje would choose to send his nephew to Emir Sanusi for endorsement if he did not accept him as the Emir of Kano.

Gentle believes that Ganduje has finally bowed to pressure and accepted Emir Sanusi as the only Emir of Kano, tactically ignoring the dethroned Aminu Bayero.

