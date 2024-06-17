In the ongoing Emirship tussle in Kano, the reinstated Emir Muhammad Sanusi II and the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero led separate Eid el-Kabir prayers on Sunday.

Due to rain, Emir Sanusi II led the prayers inside the Kofar Mata Juma’at Mosque, accompanied by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

In contrast, Emir Bayero prayed at the Nassarawa Mini Palace Mosque.

Following the prayers, Emir Sanusi II proceeded to the Gidan Shettima Palace at Kofar Kwaru, where he conducted a mini durbar.

This act was in defiance of the ban on durbar activities previously announced by the Kano State Police Command.

After participating in the two-unit prayers led by Emir Sanusi II, Governor Yusuf called on the people of Kano to remain calm and peaceful as they go about their lawful activities.

He mentioned that the police did not consult him before banning the durbar, but the police asserted that the ban was necessary for peace and security.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Yakasai, a former commissioner in the state who prayed with Emir Bayero, expressed gratitude for the peace prevailing in Kano despite the Emirship conflict.

