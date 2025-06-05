Emir Sanusi, fintech advocate digital inclusion in Northern Nigeria

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and mobile financial technology platform, PalmPay, have advocated for digital inclusion in Nigeria.

This comes as the company recently empowered over 5,000 women-owned businesses in Kano and Kaduna.

The women received free health insurance, hands-on training workshops, and enhanced store branding.

In a show of support for the initiative, the Emir endorsed the project, calling on other stakeholders to join forces with PalmPay in ensuring the North benefits fully from the growing digital economy.

“I want to call on other stakeholders to join forces with PalmPay in ensuring the North benefits fully from the growing digital economy,” he said.

On the rationale behind the initiative, the Managing Director of PalmPay, Mr. Chika Nwosu, described the move as necessary to bridge the opportunity gap in the northern part of Nigeria.

He stated that the company is committed to inclusive development and economic empowerment, particularly in underserved regions.

“The CSR initiative named “Passing the Baton” as the brand’s commitment to passing on knowledge and providing the resources individuals and businesses need to achieve financial independence and drive economic empowerment.

“This initiative is a bold move by PalmPay to bridge the opportunity gap in the North by providing financial literacy training and micro-business branding support to 5,000 women-owned businesses in Kano and Kaduna.

“This strategic initiative reaffirms PalmPay’s commitment to inclusive development and economic empowerment, particularly in underserved regions.

“At PalmPay, we believe that real financial inclusion must be far reaching and cover the grassroots. Our new CSR program is focused on supporting gender equity by equipping women with the knowledge, tools, and visibility they need to thrive as entrepreneurs in their communities,” he said.

