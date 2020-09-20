Emir of Zazzau’s death, a huge national loss ― Senator Uba Sani

Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central District at the National Assembly has described the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris as a father, leader, elder statesman and legendary monarch.

In an emotional condolence statement on Sunday, Uba Sani said the news of the death of the Emir came to him as a shock.

The Senator noted that the “history of Northern Nigeria and indeed our great nation cannot be written without a mention of the immeasurable contributions of the late Emir Idris.

“For decades he deployed his peacebuilding skills in managing differences in his strategic and complex domain. Through the force of his personality and deft human management, he raised the Zazzau Emirate to one of the most influential Emirates in Nigeria.

“We have indeed lost an icon of culture, tradition and socio-economic development. He stood for equity, fairness, justice and peaceful co-existence. His big shoe will be very difficult to fill.

“We celebrate his impactful life. He will live forever in our hearts. May the Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of our Royal Father and grant him Aljanah Firdaus. May He give us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, Dies At 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

Dino Melaye’s Revelation: How I Was Scammed To Support Buhari, Join APC In 2015

Senator Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), represented Kogi West senatorial district in the Eighth Assembly and until last November, in the 9th National Assembly speaks in this exclusive interview on the leadership of the National Assembly under Senator Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, review of the Nigerian Constitution, how he was scammed to support Buhari in 2015 and why President Muhammadu Buhari will never agree to a workable constitution for the country…