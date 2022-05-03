Emir of Zazzau suspends four district heads for violating horse riding rules

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has suspended four district heads shortly after the traditional Eid-el-fitr for violating the rules of the horse riding in the Emirate.

A statement issued by the Media and publicity officer to the emirate, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai and made available to the Tribune Online on Tuesday said the suspension was with immediate effect.

Those suspended traditional rulers were Uban Garin Zazzau and District head of Soba, Alhaji Bashir Shehu Idris, Sarkin Dajin Zazzau and District Head of Kubau, Alhaji Shehu Umar Aliyu.

Others were Wakilin Birnin Zazzau and member Kaduna state House of Assembly representing Zaria constituency, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo and Garkuwan kudun Zazzau and Bursar, FCE Zaria, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Uwais.

The statement said the suspended district heads violated article three of the emirate rules and regulations governing durbar horse riding.

“The rule directs all titleholders against the use of local thugs known as ‘Yan tauri brandishing local weapons during any occasion.”





“And the four district heads have violated this rule during the traditional Sallah durbar, despite series of warnings.” it said.