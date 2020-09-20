The late Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, has been buried after a funeral prayer led by the Chief Imam of Zazzau, Dalhatu Kassim at exactly 5.35 pm on Sunday.

The funeral prayer was witnessed by thousands of mourners within Zaria metropolis and beyond.

A mourner, Sadik Usman, said the late monarch has been a symbol of peace, saying “throughout his reign, Zaria and its environs have been in peace. We have never witnessed any crisis that is religious or tribal, and we have many nationalities who live here (Zaria).”

Immediately after the funeral prayer which was conducted in accordance with Islamic injunctions, his body was laid to rest at the back of the palace where previous emirs were buried.

Dignitaries that attended the funeral of the first-class monarch included the Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others in attendance were the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Ringim, Alhaji Sayyadi Usman, the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussain Adamu and a host of other traditional rulers from the region.

Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, his counterpart from Katsina, Aminu Masari, were among the personalities that attended the burial of the late monarch.

