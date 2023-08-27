The Emir of Yauri Dr. Zayyanu Abdullahi and the people of Yauri Emirate Council have lauded President Bola Tinubu and for appointing one of their own, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu as Minister of State for Education.

The Emir and his people also lauded the appointment of Yakubu Bala Tafida as the Secretary to Kebbi State Government by the Governor of the State, Nasir Idris.

In a press statement made available to Tribune Online by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris stated this on Saturday at a reception organised in honour of the Hon. Minister, SSG and six others held at Yauri Town Hall in Yauri Local Government Area of the State.

The Royal Father described the appointment as an achievement that would bring rapid growth and development of not only Yauri emirate but also the state and the country at large.

He added that the recent appointments had given the emirate and its people a sense of belonging, honour and dignity, adding further, “now we have a Minister, SSG, Permanent Secretary, members House of Assembly, Special Advisers and commissioners, we have every reason to thank God Almighty, all we pray is unity among all members of the emirate irrespective of ethnic, tribe, religion and political leaning.”

“I urge you all to continue to respect your elders most especially the traditional institutions who are the custodians of our culture and tradition who are always at your service.” He added.

The Royal father thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima as well as the Chief of Staff to the president for considering the son of the Emirate worthy to be part of his cabinet.

In his remarks, the Minister of State Education, Dr. Sununu thanked the Emir and the entire people of Yauri Emirate for organising the reception in his honour, promising that he would never disappoint his emirate people, assuring that he would discharge his duties diligently towards bringing positive growth and development to the education sector across the country.

The reception which was organised by Yauri Emirate Council in collaboration with Yauri Emirate Development Association was aimed at fostering unity and enhancing cordial relationships amongst the people of the Emirate.

