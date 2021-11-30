Emir of Ningi loses first wife at 85

Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, on Monday lost his first wife, Halima Danyaya who died at the age of 85.

The Ningi Emirate Council in a statement made available to media correspondents in Bauchi on Tuesday stated that late Halima left behind eight children, five males and three females.

According to the statement, she got married to the Alhaji Danyaya in 1952.

The statement reads: “This is to announce the death of Halima Hama Yunusa Danyaya, the wife of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammad Yunusa Danyaya.”

“She died on Monday afternoon at the age of 85. She got married to His Royal Highness in 1952. She was the first wife of His Royal Highness and was also his cousin.

“She left behind eight children, five males and three females. Among them are the Chiroman Ningi, Alhaji Haruna Yunusa and the Damburam Ningi, Alhaji Yusuf Yunusa.”

It added that she was buried on Tuesday morning at the Palace of the Emir of Ningi according to Islamic rites.

