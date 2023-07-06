The Emir of Minna, Alhaji (Dr.) Umar Faruk Bahago has reacted to Tuesday’s suspected robbery attack on his palace, asking his subjects to remain calm and law-abiding.

Some daredevil men of the underworld had stormed the palace on Tuesday evening, shooting into the air, after which they made away with unspecified sums of money meant for the June salaries of emirate staff and the up keeps of the emirate.

Nigerian Tribune further learnt that no fewer than two palace guards were shot by the hoodlums/robbers and were receiving treatment at the Minna General Hospital.

Commenting on the unfortunate incident the Emir of Minna, Alhaji (Dr.)Umar Faruk Bahago while speaking through the Ajiyan Minna, Alhaji Ilyasu Abubakar Dhacko admonished his subjects to go about their lawful businesses without any let or hindrance, adding that the security Agencies in the state have already commenced investigation into the incident.

According to the Emir , ” we should all await the outcome of the investigation by the security operatives, they have been here I know they will get to the roots of the matter”.

The Monarch however commiserated with the two palace guards injured by the suspected robbers and asked everyone to pray for their quick recovery.

The traditional ruler noted that payment of the salaries of the emirate staff will not be a problem” stressing, that we will find a way out very soon.

Meanwhile,Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago in his reaction to the incident described the it as highly unfortunate to have this kind of situation not just in the state capital but also at the Emir’s Palace.

According to Governor Bago, “My administration will not condone this act. I charge the security agencies to investigate and fish out the criminals with a view to prosecuting them”, the governor stated this in a statement issued and made available to the newsmen on his behalf by the Chief Press Secretary( CPS) Malam Bologi Ibrahim.

Governor Umaru Bago stated further aid that his administration “will not fold its hands and allow criminals to inflict pains and sorrow on innocent residents of the state” after which he enjoined the people to be security conscious.

Giving an account as to how the incident happened the authorities of the State Police Command said in a statement by its Image Maker, DSP Wasiu Abiodun that “a gang of about five armed robbers reportedly trailed Minna Palace Cashier with a Toyota camry vehicle from a commercial bank( names withheld) where the cashier went to withdraw some amount of money.

.

“He ( Cashier) was blocked at the palace gate, and the robbers fired some gunshots in the air, while they forcefully took the money from him and escaped from the scene.

“The cashier is undergoing interrogation at the Police Area Command office, Minna with a view to ascertaining the details of the incident, as investigation is ongoing to get to the roots of the matter” DSP Abiodun said without mentioning those injured.

Meanwhile the exact amount of money carted away by the suspected armed robbers was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filling this report on Wednesday .