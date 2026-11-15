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Emir of Kano, Olubadan strengthen ethnic relationship between Yoruba, Hausa

Soji Ajibola
Emir of Kano and Olubadan

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has strengthened the ethnic relationship between the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups with a visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Sunday.

Sanusi arrived at the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland at Oke-Aremo in Ibadan North Local Government Area with his entourage at 12noon.

The traditional rulers had a private discourse in the inner chamber before they proceeded to the conference room to address the larger audience.

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Our correspondent gathered that the visit was borne out of the age-long relationship between the two ethnic groups.

Details later…

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