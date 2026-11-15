Emir of Kano, Olubadan strengthen ethnic relationship between Yoruba, Hausa

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has strengthened the ethnic relationship between the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups with a visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Sunday.
Sanusi arrived at the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland at Oke-Aremo in Ibadan North Local Government Area with his entourage at 12noon.
The traditional rulers had a private discourse in the inner chamber before they proceeded to the conference room to address the larger audience.
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Our correspondent gathered that the visit was borne out of the age-long relationship between the two ethnic groups.
Details later…
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