Emir of Kano now permanent chairman of council of Emirs

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has signed Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Law 2020, which makes Kano Emir as the Chairman of the Council of Emirs permanent.

It would be recalled that earlier, the position was on rotational between the five First-Class Emirs.

With the signing of this into law, Aminu Ado Bayero remains the Chairman of the Council, with Gidan Shettima as the Council secretariat, a stone thrown from the Kano Emir’s palace. The event took place during the State Executive Council meeting, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano on Wednesday.

Ganduje noted that “Before the signing of this amended law, we had 4 kingmakers from each of the 5 Emirates. But we now have 5 kingmakers from each of the 5 Emirates in the state. We did that to avert any unwanted situation in an event of appointing an Emir if need be. So we need to have odd numbers, not even numbers.”

He also recalled that Kano being the 4th in the ranking of Emirs in the country, and Kano Emir attends engagements at a higher level, national, being number 4 in the category of Emirs in the country, explaining that, “To avoid the contradiction of sort, Kano Emir should therefore be a permanent chairman of the State Council of Emirs.”

Governor Ganduje further reveals that very soon the Emir of Kano would be inaugurated as the Chairman of the State Council of Emirs, adding that, “…the Secretariat, located at Gidan Shettima has since been under renovation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party…Emir of Kano Emir of Kano The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest…