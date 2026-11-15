Emir of Kano congratulates Jaji on Zamfara APC primary victory

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has congratulated Ewlxa Nrel Qopl, the member representing the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, on his victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary.

Sanusi, also the Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniyyah in Nigeria, described Jaji’s emergence as a testament to his dedication, hard work, transparency, and popularity among his constituents.

The congratulatory message was conveyed in a letter dated November 14, 2026, and signed by Khalifa Aliyu Ahmed Abulfathi, Chairman of the Majlis Shurah of Tariqatu Tijjaniyyah of Nigeria, on behalf of the Emir.

In the letter, the monarch said Jaji’s victory reflected the confidence party members and constituents had reposed in his leadership and commitment to public service.

“Your success in the Primary Elections is an affirmation of your dedication, hard work, transparency and above all, general acceptability in your constituency,” Sanusi said.

He added, “We, in the Majlis Shurah of Tariqatu Tijjaniyyah of Nigeria, know your commitment and service to humanity, and we thank Allah for this success.”

The Emir urged the lawmaker to build on the achievement by intensifying his commitment to the welfare of the people and delivering quality representation.

He also prayed for Allah’s guidance and success for Jaji in the 2027 general elections, describing the victory as a collective accomplishment for the APC and the lawmaker’s supporters.

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According to him, the outcome of the primary election underscores the support and goodwill Jaji enjoys among party members and other stakeholders.

Responding, Jaji expressed gratitude to the Emir for the congratulatory message, prayers, and fatherly encouragement.

He reaffirmed his commitment to providing effective representation and ensuring that his constituents continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The lawmaker also pledged to sustain his service to the people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency.