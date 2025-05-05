Emir of Kagara commends security agencies as EIMC 18 participants visit Niger…says normalcy returns to the emirate

…says normalcy returns to the emirate

Participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 18 from the National Institute for Security Studies have concluded a productive study tour of Niger State, during which they paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kagara, His Royal Highness, Malam Ahmed Garba Gunna.

The delegation, comprising senior security officers and policymakers, visited the emirate as part of their study tour themed “Non-State Actors in Security Management: Issues, Challenges and Prospects for Peace and Development in Africa.”

The Emir of Kagara, who was represented by Alhaji Mohammed Shuhabideen Isah, Tafidan Kagara, expressed satisfaction with the improved security situation in Rafi Local Government Area of the state. He noted that normalcy has returned to the area following the prompt and effective response of security agencies in curbing the activities of bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements.

Alhaji Ahmed Gunna specifically commended the coordinated efforts of various security agencies and the proactive measures implemented by the state government to combat criminality across the region.

“We have witnessed a significant reduction in security threats within our communities due to the timely interventions of security forces and the strategic approach adopted by Farmer Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago,” the Emir stated.

The traditional ruler further emphasised the importance of community participation in intelligence gathering and collaboration with security agencies to maintain the current peace and stability.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, who accompanied the EIMC 18 participants, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining the fight against insecurity.

The SSG, who spoke through Dr Mohammed Mohammed Makusidi, Permanent Secretary, General Services, highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the administration, including strengthening local security outfits, improving intelligence-sharing mechanisms, and implementing socio-economic programmes aimed at addressing the root causes of insecurity.

“The state government remains resolute in its determination to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state. We are investing in both security infrastructure and community development projects to create an environment that discourages criminal activities,” the SSG remarked.

The leader of the delegation, Mr Rafiu Bolarinwa, expressed appreciation for the insights gained during the visit and commended the collaborative efforts between traditional institutions, government agencies, and security forces in addressing security challenges in the area.

Mr Bolarinwa noted that the lessons learned from Niger State’s approach to security management would inform their research and policy recommendations upon completion of their course.

The Executive Intelligence Management Course is a flagship programme of the National Institute for Security Studies, designed to enhance the capacity of senior security officers and policymakers in addressing the complex security challenges facing Nigeria and the African continent.

The National Institute for Security Studies is Nigeria’s premier security training institution, dedicated to developing the intellectual capacity of senior security officers and policymakers through comprehensive courses on security management, intelligence, and strategic studies.

