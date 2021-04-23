Emir of Ilorin’s wife makes case for the needy

Muslim Sermon
By Biola Azeez | Ilorin
Emir of Ilorin’s wife, Buhari Saraki greets Emir

WIFE of the Emir of Ilorin, Hajiya Rafat Sulu-Gambari, has called on wealthy individuals in the society to always take care of those in need to ensure peaceful coexistence.

Hajiya Sulu-Gambari made the call recently at the turbaning of Sheikh Abdullahi EL-Hassan Zathullahi as the Sarkin Samarin Addini in Ilorin.

The Emir’s wife, who said that the needy should be supported to reduce criminal activities in the society, added that wealthy individuals and corporate organisations should complement government’s effort in providing amenities to those in need.

Hajiya Sulu-Gambari also challenged religious leaders to always preach love, peace and development in the society.

In his remark after being turbaned as the Sarkin Samarin Addini, Sheikh Abdullahi EL-Hassan Zathullahi said that he would use the opportunity given to him to support the needy, youths and promote Islam.

Sheikh Zathullahi also urged those in positions of authority to always carry their followers along in decision making and process of uplifting the society.

He also advised youths on the importance of peaceful coexistence in the society, saying that “your future is more guaranteed under peaceful atmosphere.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Emir of Ilorin’s wife  Emir of Ilorin’s wife

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Emir of Ilorin’s wife  Emir of Ilorin’s wife

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Muslim Sermon

MUTAN urges Muslims to tackle challenges of education in Lagos

Muslim Sermon

Holy Qur’an: Purpose of Ramadan (I)

Muslim Sermon

Group organises special prayer for Kwara gov

Muslim Sermon

Jigawa senator disburses N36m as Ramadan welfare package

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More