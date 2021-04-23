Emir of Ilorin’s wife makes case for the needy

WIFE of the Emir of Ilorin, Hajiya Rafat Sulu-Gambari, has called on wealthy individuals in the society to always take care of those in need to ensure peaceful coexistence.

Hajiya Sulu-Gambari made the call recently at the turbaning of Sheikh Abdullahi EL-Hassan Zathullahi as the Sarkin Samarin Addini in Ilorin.

The Emir’s wife, who said that the needy should be supported to reduce criminal activities in the society, added that wealthy individuals and corporate organisations should complement government’s effort in providing amenities to those in need.

Hajiya Sulu-Gambari also challenged religious leaders to always preach love, peace and development in the society.

In his remark after being turbaned as the Sarkin Samarin Addini, Sheikh Abdullahi EL-Hassan Zathullahi said that he would use the opportunity given to him to support the needy, youths and promote Islam.

Sheikh Zathullahi also urged those in positions of authority to always carry their followers along in decision making and process of uplifting the society.

He also advised youths on the importance of peaceful coexistence in the society, saying that “your future is more guaranteed under peaceful atmosphere.”

