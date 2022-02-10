Emir of Ilorin’s brother, Yusuf Sulu-Gambari joinsfederal constituency race in Kwara

A younger brother to the ruling Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Yusuf Sulu-Gambari, has declared his interest to contest for the Ilorin East/Ilorin South federal constituency ticket of the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with journalists after he presented his letter of intent to the PDP leadership at his Balogun Fulani ward I, local governments, Kwara Central senatorial office and state party secretariats, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari promised to give good representation to his constituents if elected with lots of dividends of democracy.

On the motive for his aspiration, Sulu-Gambari said that, “I realize that those that are there or that had been there are under-utilizing the slot. The space is so wide and unfortunately, some of the representatives who are supposed to represent the youth, women, orphans and aged could not perform while the area is backward. There should be someone to cater for their needs. Be it loan opportunities for their small and medium scale businesses. The rate of orphans in my community is disheartening, they should be able to enjoy dividends of good representation. My area needs a good leader that has interest of the people at heart and would make them happy”.

The House of Representatives’ hopeful also encouraged the electorate to obtain their permanent voter cards in order to be eligible to vote and be voted for, saying that the PVC remained the only weapon to elect the opposition party back to power.

The aspirant had served in the administration of former governors, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, CON, and Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, as Liason Officer to Ilorin South and Offa local governments and Special Assistant on Loan Management respectively.

Yusuf Zulu Gambari is planning to replace Abdulganiyu Cook-Olododo, who was elected in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the defeat of the PDP in the last general elections in the state, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari said that God used the 2019 electoral loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to teach the party a lesson, adding that the opposition party had learnt its lesson and prepared to come back to power in the state.

“It’s very obvious that the last election defeat of the PDP was not as a result of the APC popularity or acceptability among our people in the state. It’s just that God wanted us to learn one lesson or the other, and which we’ve learnt. And going forward, we’ve done the needful to ensure our return to power come 2023. I’m very sure we’re coming back to power to give our people good governance”.

Sulu-Gambari, who enjoined other members of the party not to allow the defeat in the last general elections to dampen their morale, said that, “we are stronger than those who defeated us. It’s purely an act of God and we thank God for making us know reason for our defeat on time. We also know that we’ve had forgiveness from God with the poor performance so far of the APC government in power. We have the people, the forces and resources, as well as the ability to expend resources. Surely, we’re coming back to work for our people”.