Emir of Funakaye, Kwairanga, dies at 45

The Emir of Funakaye in Gombe State, Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammad Kwairanga III, has died at the age of 45.

The death of the Emir was announced by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa who described it as a monumental loss not only to his Emirate but the entire state and nation.

Inuwa while reacting to the sudden death of the royal father, said that Gombe State has indeed lost one of its finest traditional rulers who worked relentlessly with other royal fathers in the state and offered counsels and fatherly guidance for the peace, unity, growth and development of the state in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

He described the late Emir as a humble, decent and down-to-earth monarch who cared for his subjects as well as the unity and progress of the state, describing his 16 months of reign as remarkably eventful.

The governor therefore, extended his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, to the royal family, people of Funakaye Emirate, the Chairman of Gombe state Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll as well as the entire state over the great loss, praying Almighty Allah to grant the late royal father Aljannat Firdaus.

The late Alhaji Muazu Muhammad Kwairanga who was installed as the Emir of Funakaye by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in May, 2021 died on Saturday, 27th August, 2022 at the age of 45.

As announced by the Funakaye Local Government and the Emirate Councils, the funeral prayers will take place today, Sunday, 28th August, 2022 by 2:00 pm at the Emir’s palace in Bajoga, Funakaye Local Government Area, Gombe State as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, ( Press Affairs), Government House Gombe.